China-Vietnam relations enter ‘new stage’ after Xi Jinping strikes deal with Hanoi
- Beijing, Hanoi pledge to step up cooperation, build ‘shared future’ after Chinese president meets top leaders in Vietnamese capital
- Xi tells top officials that both sides should oppose any attempt to ‘mess up’ the Asia-Pacific
Ties between China and Vietnam entered a new phase as Chinese President Xi Jinping wrapped up a two-day visit to the neighbouring country on Wednesday after striking a deal with Hanoi to step up cooperation and build a community with a “shared future”.
The pledge – a major diplomatic outreach by Beijing – will “open a new stage in the development of relations” between the two sides, Xi told Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong during a meeting in Hanoi on Wednesday.
In their joint statement released on Wednesday, China and Vietnam agreed to raise ties to a new stage of “greater political mutual trust, more substantive security cooperation, deeper practical cooperation, firmer social foundation, closer multilateral coordination, and better management of differences”.
They also promised to boost security cooperation and intelligence sharing, with an eye on the risks of the so-called “colour revolution” posed by “hostile forces”. Regarding “maritime differences”, they said they would seek basic and long-term solutions acceptable to both sides.
Elevating bilateral ties was a priority for Xi during his trip, which came three months after US President Joe Biden visited the country, resulting in a major boost to the relationship between Washington and Hanoi.
During his two-day visit, Xi also met Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Vietnamese Communist Party, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Vuong Dinh Hue, chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam.
In his meeting with Chinh, Xi said that China and Vietnam should oppose any “attempt to mess up the Asia-Pacific” – a veiled reference to the US Indo-Pacific strategy.
The two countries also agreed to set up a hotline to communicate about “unexpected incidents arising from fisheries activities at sea”, according to the state-run Vietnam News Agency.
Including Vietnam in the bilateral communities of a “shared future” – which also include Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, Mongolia and South Africa – was seen as a major diplomatic goal for Xi’s visit.
Hanoi was Xi’s fourth overseas trip this year after visits to Russia, South Africa and the United States.
When Biden visited Vietnam in September, Hanoi designated Washington as one of its “comprehensive strategic partners” – the highest level in Vietnam’s diplomacy ranking. Japan was lifted to the same level in November.
During the meeting with Chinh on Wednesday, Xi hailed the newly minted relationship, which carried strategic significance between the two countries.
“It fully shows the extraordinary breadth and depth of China-Vietnam relations,” according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.
Xi also called for closer coordination on international and regional issues, and attributed the successes of China and Vietnam partially to a largely peaceful environment in the Asia-Pacific.
The two countries have robust economic exchanges but have also been at odds with each other over territorial claims in the South China Sea.
When he met Hue, Xi noted that differences on maritime issues must be “managed properly”, adding that the two sides must explore opportunities for maritime cooperation and joint development.
Senior party officials from the two countries also met on Tuesday. Cai Qi, a close aide of Xi’s, met Truong Thi Mai, a member of the Politburo of the Vietnamese Communist Party.