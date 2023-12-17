China urges Iran and Saudi Arabia to work together to ‘avoid miscalculation’ as diplomats meet on restoration of ties
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks with senior Saudi and Iranian officials in first meeting of committee to support normalisation of relations
- In pointed reference to US – Riyadh’s ally and Tehran’s rival – Wang calls on the Middle Eastern countries to ‘eliminate external interference’
“China has always stood by Arab and Muslim countries and supported the restoration of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. The most urgent task is to promote a ceasefire in Gaza, to stop the war, to promote humanitarian assistance, and to resume the Palestinian-Israeli negotiations,” state news agency Xinhua quoted Wang as saying.
The meeting was the first of the China-Saudi Arabia-Iran joint committee, a dialogue mechanism to support Riyadh and Tehran’s normalisation process.
“It is hoped that the two sides will continue to enhance mutual trust through dialogue and consultation, and achieve a lasting and comprehensive good-neighbourly friendship,” Wang said.
Riyadh-owned Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said China expressed its readiness to continue playing a constructive role and its support for the Saudi and Iranian sides to strengthen ties.
SPA also reported that the talks covered the reopening of the two countries’ embassies and mutual visits by their foreign ministers.
According to Xinhua, Wang said Saudi Arabia and Iran should strengthen trade, security, personal exchanges and negotiations to avoid “miscalculation”.
The two countries should also “eliminate external interference” from their relationship, he said in a pointed reference to the United States, a long-time ally of Saudi Arabia but Iran’s rival.
“The Middle East can no longer become a geopolitical arena for the global powers, and the fate of the Middle East should be in the hands of the peoples of the countries of the region,” Wang was quoted as saying.
“I believe that Saudi Arabia and Iran are fully capable of removing external interference promptly and pushing the reconciliation process forward to maintain long-term peace and stability in the region.”
Iran is believed to be a key military and financial backer of Hamas, but it has denied any involvement in the group’s sudden assault on Israel on October 7.
On Monday, Iran’s state-owned Islamic Republic News Agency reported that Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned Wang that the Gaza conflict had “already expanded” in the region.