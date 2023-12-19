Advertisement
US-China relations
Lawmakers want Biden to reject export licenses for Chinese drone maker DJI
- Citing national security concerns, Republicans asked the Pentagon to block export licenses for US components for Chinese-drone manufacturer DJI
- In a letter to Lloyd Austin, they said a recent tear down of a DJI drone found US-made components, suggesting government approval of export licenses
More than a dozen Republican lawmakers on Monday asked the Pentagon to block export licenses for US components for Chinese-drone manufacturer DJI, citing national security concerns.
The Commerce Department in 2020 added DJI, the world’s largest drone maker, to the government’s export control list. The lawmakers in a letter to Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said a recent tear down of a DJI drone found US-manufactured components, which suggests government approval of export licenses.
The letter said the defence department “should not be recommending approval of export control licenses for US technology that advances DJI capabilities.”
