The communique said China and Russia would continue to jointly face challenges and “firmly support each other in safeguarding their respective core interests”.

Mishustin was in China for a two-day visit in a bid to secure economic deals with the country as Russia has become internationally isolated since its invasion of Ukraine , where war has raged on for almost two years with no end in sight.

He also met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, who said he would advance political and economic ties with Moscow.

None of the Chinese or Russian official statements following the meetings with Xi and Li mentioned the conflict in Ukraine. But in the joint communique, the two nations said they opposed unilateral sanctions that had not been approved by the United Nations Security Council.

“[Sanctions] have a huge negative impact on the world economy and finance,” the communique said.

Mishustin’s visit came as the European Union slapped a new round of sanctions on Moscow. Chinese companies have repeatedly been accused of circumventing sanctions imposed by the EU against Russia.

In the joint communique, the countries agreed to “closely coordinate” with each other under multilateral frameworks including Brics , the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), the Group of 20, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, the East Asia Summit and the Greater Tumen Initiative.

They also jointly acknowledged Iran’s admission as a full member of the SCO this year, saying it would help expand cooperation under the regional political, security and economic organisation.

Iran was also among six new members to join the Brics bloc as part of a historic expansion of the group, which is increasingly seen as a platform for China and Russia to rival the Group of 7.

Beijing and Moscow also agreed to expand people-to-people exchanges, including in academics, healthcare and sports. They will also explore mechanisms to allow long-term visas with multiple entries.

Speaking in Beijing on Monday, Russian deputy prime minister Dmitry Chernyshenko noted that China is Russia’s biggest source of tourists, adding that he expected tourism between the two countries to exceed 1 million trips this year.