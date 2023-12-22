“Since the Americans have withdrawn their sanctions on relevant Chinese law enforcement departments, China has recently promoted some special operation on fentanyl-type substances and their precursor chemicals,” ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

The US removed the Chinese Ministry of Public Security’s Institute of Forensic Science from a trade blacklist a day after the November 15 summit between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping outside San Francisco. The institute, comprising a national network of crime labs, was blacklisted in 2020 over China’s alleged human rights violations against the Uygur Muslims and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities.

The lifting of the sanctions came as Xi pledged to crack down on the makers and exporters of fentanyl and its precursor chemicals.

Wang said actions taken by China included cracking down on the smuggling, manufacture, trafficking and abuse of fentanyl and its precursor chemicals, personnel and equipment inspection at key enterprises, rectifying web information on fentanyl sales, and prevention of smuggling and trafficking of relevant chemical substances outside the country.

Fentanyl, an opioid painkiller, has rapidly become the leading cause of drug overdoses in the US, accounting for more than two-thirds of drug-related deaths in the country. China had been considered a primary source of fentanyl until 2019, when it imposed stricter export control of fentanyl-related substances upon a request from the US.

Washington said although the final production capacity of fentanyl had mainly moved to Mexico, the primary materials continued to be sourced from China, and had kept up pressure on Beijing to tighten its control of relevant chemical suppliers.

US-China cooperation on fentanyl and other drug control drives was interrupted in August last year, as Beijing cut off a range of exchanges in retaliation for then US House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

02:23 US charges Chinese manufacturers for alleged fentanyl ingredient trafficking in landmark case US charges Chinese manufacturers for alleged fentanyl ingredient trafficking in landmark case

The US had since imposed multiple sanctions against Chinese entities and individuals it accused of being involved in fentanyl trafficking, a charge consistently rejected by China.

But communication has resumed since the presidential summit, the two leaders’ first face-to-face talks in a year.

Wang said Beijing had briefed Washington on progress of the crackdown and taken action to verify case leads as requested by the US side.

“The two sides are maintaining close communication on the establishment of a working group on anti-drug cooperation,” he said.

“The hard-won progress in the resumption of anti-drug cooperation between China and the US should be treasured by both sides. We hope that the Americans will demonstrate sincerity, work with the Chinese side and continue to carry out practical anti-drug cooperation on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit.”