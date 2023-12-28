China’s immigration authorities have predicted that cross-border travel over the New Year holiday will soar to five times the number recorded last year.

The period between December 30 and January 1 is expected to see a peak in border crossings across the country, with an average of 1.56 million entries and exits per day, the National Immigration Administration said in a notice on Thursday.

That would equal about 90 per cent of the level recorded in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic swept across China

The expected surge in travellers was due to the “ongoing resumption of international flight routes”, the notice said, along with a combination of policies such as “visa-free entry for Chinese citizens in countries like Thailand and Malaysia, as well as China’s visa-free entry to six countries, including France and Germany”.

Beijing announced last month that it would allow travellers from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia to enter China visa-free for a 15-day stay. The policy will run until November 30 next year.

02:27 China expands visa-free travel to 6 new countries China expands visa-free travel to 6 new countries

The measures followed an expansion of China’s visa-free transit policy to 54 countries for travellers heading to other countries.