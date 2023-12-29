Mexico announced a nearly 80 per cent tariff on some steel imports on Thursday, following criticism from local producers that Chinese steelmakers have strangled their production.

The tariff applies to some Vietnamese exports of cold-rolled steel sheets, although if the groups can prove the steel comes from a country other than China, they are exempt from the tariff, according to a declaration from the economy ministry published in Mexico’s official gazette.

Vietnam’s largest steelmaker, Hoa Phat, is subject to a nearly 12 per cent tariff while Posco Vietnam will face a 26 per cent tariff, though the country of origin exemption also applies to them.

A number of nations have in recent years raised alarm at Chinese steel producers selling their surplus abroad at below-market rates, a practice known as dumping, with some attempting to circumvent “anti-dumping” measures by first shipping the steel to other countries.