The new year’s messages between the two leaders come as the two countries bid to restore relations that have reached their most confrontational point in 45 years since ties were established in 1979.

In November, Xi and Biden met in San Francisco ahead of the Apec leaders’ summit and agreed to restore a wide range of communication channels that were heavily curtailed after then-US House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August 2022.

Dialogue on climate, the fight against illegal drugs, and military communication channels were all affected in the wake of the Pelosi visit to Taiwan, which Beijing regards as part of its territory.

Like most countries, the US does not recognise the self-ruled island as an independent state, but opposes any unilateral change to the status quo.

Beijing and Washington officially established ties on January 1, 1979, based on agreements reached after years of negotiations. On the same date, Washington officially switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing.

In his letter to Biden, Xi said the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the US was a “major event” in the history of bilateral and international relations, according to the text released by Beijing.

“Over the past 45 years, China-US relations have gone through ups and downs but have generally moved forward, which has not only enhanced the well-being of the two peoples, but also promoted world peace, stability and prosperity,” he said.

“History has and will continue to fully prove that adhering to mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation is the correct way for China and the United States to get along with each other.”

Xi also referred to his meeting in November with Biden, where he said the “San Francisco Vision” opened up the future and pointed out the direction for the development of China-US relations.

The Chinese leader stressed his willingness to cooperate to continue “to steer China-US relations, benefit both China and the United States and their people, and promote world peace and development”.

According to the Chinese readout, Biden responded that since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1979, the relationship between the US and China had promoted prosperity and opportunities for the United States, China and the world.

“I am committed to responsibly managing this important relationship. I look forward to building on the progress made by our predecessors and our many meetings and discussions as we continue to advance the US-China relationship,” Biden said.

