China sees cross-border travel return to pre-Covid numbers over New Year holiday

There were some 5.18 million border crossings across mainland China between December 30 and January 1 – nearly a fivefold increase from a year ago, the National Immigration Administration said in a statement on Tuesday.

Arrivals and departures from mainland China were back to pre-Covid levels over the New Year holiday period, beating expectations, immigration authorities said.

It took the arrivals and departures to the same level recorded in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic swept across China.

Domestic travel also bounced back over the New Year holiday, with 135 million trips taken nationwide, according to tourism ministry data.

That was a jump of 155.3 per cent from the same time last year and a rise of nearly 10 per cent from the pre-Covid level in 2019. Tourism revenue tripled from the same time in 2022 and was up 5.6 per cent from the New Year holiday in 2019.

The immigration administration said there were 2.51 million arrivals into mainland China and 2.67 million departures during the holiday.

It comes as Beijing is trying to boost its sluggish, Covid-hit economy – including by luring more visitors from overseas

In December, some 214,000 travellers arrived from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia – up 28.5 per cent from the previous month, the administration said on Monday.

The jump followed the introduction of a new policy from December 1 allowing travellers from the six countries to enter China for a stay of up to 15 days without a visa , until November 30 this year.

More than 55 per cent of the travellers from the six countries entered China via visa-free channels last month, and over 77 per cent of those arrivals were for sightseeing, leisure and business, according to immigration data.

The administration said border checkpoints across China had been told to prepare for the new arrangement with enough staff and channels to “ensure the smooth implementation of the visa-free policy” and “further promote exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and foreigners”.

China also simplified the visa application process for US tourists from January 1, as part of efforts to improve relations. The Chinese and US leaders agreed at a summit in San Francisco in November to expand travel and personal exchanges between the two countries, as well as increase flights and streamline visa processing.

In Monday’s statement, the immigration administration said it was “firmly committed to implementing the directives and requirements set at the central economic work conference [in Beijing last month], balancing high-level openness, high-quality development, and high-level security”.

“[The administration] will work with relevant departments to further facilitate foreigners to come to China for business, study, tourism, work or residence, and to make every effort to serve a high level of openness and high-quality development,” it said.