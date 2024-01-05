Shao Yuqun, director of the Institute for Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau Studies at the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies, said the presidential and legislative elections this month may be one of the five biggest challenges the two countries face in stabilising relations.

Lai had been leading the two other candidates in opinion polls published before a ban on publishing their findings came into force on Wednesday.

However, Washington may view such a response from that mainland as Beijing “coercing Taiwan’s democratically elected leaders”, prompting demands for the White House to take a tougher line and increased support in Congress for Taiwan.

“China and the United States are thus caught in an ‘action-reaction’ cycle … with the possibility of both sides misinterpreting and misjudging each other’s policy signals,” she said.

Meanwhile, other factors – including an upsurge in tensions between China and the Philippines over their long-running dispute in the South China Sea – are also weighing on relations between the two superpowers.

Both China and the Philippines have accused each other of provocation, with Manila moving to strengthen its military ties with Washington and stepping up the number of joint exercises

Manila has also accused Beijing of coercive behaviour after a series of clashes, including the use of water cannons against Philippine ships supplying troops stationed on a disputed reef.

But Beijing has accused Washington of encouraging Manila in the dispute, and urged the Philippines to “act with caution” and not “collude with external forces”.

Citing the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Gaza war, Shao said the US would try to portray China as a “challenger or disrupter of the global and regional order”.

“This will imperil strategic mutual trust, which is already in deficit,” she warned.

05:27 Taiwan election exposes generational rift over potential reunification with mainland China Taiwan election exposes generational rift over potential reunification with mainland China

Shao also argued the US presidential election in November would put the relationship under strain.

Citing the recent court decision to ban Donald Trump from the ballot in Colorado because of his role in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election result, she said the “chaos of the election” would undermine confidence in the US system and increase the American strategic community’s anxiety about the “institutional challenge” from China.

Beijing sees Taiwan as part of China that must be reunited with the mainland, by force if necessary. Like most countries, Washington does not officially recognise Taiwan as an independent state, but is opposed to any change in the cross-strait status quo by force and is legally bound to help the island defend itself.