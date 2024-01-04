China hits out at US ‘harassment’ of Chinese students at American border

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday that Chinese students with valid travel documents and visas had been consistently mistreated by US border authorities.

China has accused US authorities of harassing Chinese students at the border, saying “tens” of Chinese nationals are being denied entry to the US each month.

“In recent months, tens of Chinese personnel travelling to the US, including overseas Chinese students, have been forced to return to China each month,” he said.

“This is typically selective and discriminatory and amounts to political law enforcement. China is strongly dissatisfied with this and firmly opposes it.”

The ministry also urged the US to cancel a “mistaken” executive order that prevents postgraduate students and researchers allegedly linked to the Chinese military from entering the US.

The order – Presidential Proclamation 10043 – was introduced on national security grounds during the Donald Trump presidency in 2020.

Wang said the order undermined an agreement in November between the presidents of China and the US to step up people-to-people exchanges.

“[The denials are] seriously poisoning the atmosphere for bilateral people-to-people exchanges and contradicting the consensus that the two leaders made about strengthening and facilitating people-to-people exchanges,” he said.

Since Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden met in San Francisco last year, China and the US have stepped up interactions between people from the two countries, with Beijing easing visa applications for American tourists. The number of direct flights is also rising.

But academic exchanges have yet to recover.

Global Times, a nationalist paper affiliated with People’s Daily, reported on Thursday there had been a rise in cases of “unprovoked and rude interrogation or deportation” of Chinese students at the US border.

The report said that in one case a researcher with the US National Institutes of Health was “interrogated” at Dulles International Airport in Virginia in November and told that their F-1 student visa had been voided. A postgraduate student at Yale University reported a similar incident in December.