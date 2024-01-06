As US and China mark 45 years of diplomatic ties, top diplomat Wang Yi warns against confrontation and ‘zero-sum games’
- Speaking at event to mark anniversary of US-China relations, Chinese foreign minister says ‘artificial decoupling and containment’ will ‘backfire’
- In the speech, Wang also notes progress in resuming military communications, anti-narcotics cooperation and panda exchanges
“We should not go into confrontation just because of differences, let alone wield the big stick of sanctions and engage in power hegemony and zero-sum games,” he told more than 300 guests representing various sectors of both countries.
China, US leaders Xi and Biden exchange greetings on 45th anniversary of ties
Wang urged the removal of “barriers” in US-China cooperation, saying “artificial decoupling and containment” would eventually “backfire”.
“Both sides should continue to make full use of various mechanisms restored or established in the fields of diplomacy, economy, finance, commerce, agriculture and other fields, build bridges of communication as soon as possible, pave the road for cooperation, and eliminate various barriers to exchanges between the two countries.”
Wang also said China expected to send another giant panda to California this year after multiple pandas Beijing lent to the US returned to their home country last year, leaving only four pandas in the US.
US-China relations fell to a new low after a controversial Taiwan visit by former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in August 2022 and the “spy balloon” saga last February, which suspended high-level communications between the two sides until a recent thaw at the leader summit in San Francisco, where both sides agreed to manage tensions.
China sanctions US risk management firm and researchers over Xinjiang ‘excuse’
The US and China are also keeping a close eye on Taiwan’s presidential election on January 13, when the island’s voters are due to elect a new leader. The election results are expected to have major implications for US-China relations.
In his speech, Wang urged the US to respect China’s decision to safeguard its territorial sovereignty.
“China has no intention to replace or dominate anyone, let alone seek hegemony,” he said.
“We hope that the United States can … respect China’s development path, respect China’s core interests, and respect China’s defence of national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”