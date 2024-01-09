“In today’s world, new and old contradictions are intertwined, unilateralism is on the rise, domestic priorities are highlighted, and the international community’s governance deficit and trust deficit continue to increase,” Wang, who is also the country’s diplomatic chief, said.

In a speech reviewing the past year’s diplomacy, Wang said Beijing had chosen a “cooperative” and “just” path instead of confrontational “power politics”.

“[China] will always adhere to win-win cooperation, actively promote inclusive economic globalisation, and resolutely oppose all forms of unilateralism, protectionism and reverse globalisation.

“We will always adhere to fairness and justice, advocate the construction of an equal and orderly multipolar world, and practice true multilateralism.”

Wang told the event, which was organised by two think tanks, the China Institute of International Studies and China Foundation for International Studies, that the country’s diplomacy would enter a more “accomplished” new stage, echoing comments by President Xi Jinping last month

He said the country should be guided by Xi’s philosophies “to open up a new realm of China’s diplomatic theory and practice, and to shape a new pattern of relations between our country and the world, to raise our country’s international influence, charisma and power to shape [events] to new heights”.

Wang’s speech came amid mounting pressures caused by China’s economic slowdown and tensions with the West as the United States and its allies try to curb what they see as a more “assertive” China that is challenging the global order.

China has been trying to promote an alternative vision to the US-led system – trying to build closer ties with developing nations through platforms such as the Belt and Road Initiative and Brics – but has consistently said its development is for the world’s common good.

Wang said China would continue to “explore the correct way to get along” with the US and said there would be “no bloc confrontation or new cold war” if “China and Europe join hands”.

Last week, Kristalina Georgieva, head of the International Monetary Fund, warned that dividing the world economy into US- and China-led blocs could reduce global economic output by 7 per cent due to higher trade costs.

Wang said China would continue to expand its global partnership network and work with developing countries “hand in hand” and deepen strategic trust and partnership with Russia.

He also pledged to uphold “fairness and justice” and provide more “Chinese solutions and wisdom” to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza

Wang told the seminar that China’s determination to “safeguard justice” also included its territorial integrity.

“In the face of external interference and provocations, we fought resolutely and vigorously … The determination of the 1.4 billion Chinese people to promote national reunification is rock solid,” he said.

“No one or any force should try to challenge the iron will of the Chinese people, or try to harm China’s core interests.”

The US, in common with most countries, does not recognise Taiwan as independent, but Washington is opposed to any attempt to take the island by force and is legally bound to help it defend itself.