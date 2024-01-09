Veteran Chinese diplomat Liu Jianchao has pledged to promote “Track 1.5 diplomacy” to help build stable, healthy and sustainable US-China relations as both countries pursue a thaw in bilateral ties

At a talk hosted by the Asia Society in New York on Monday, Liu said the US and China “should do more to enhance understanding and promote cooperation and continue the positive momentum created by the leaders’ meetings”.

Liu, who heads the International Department, the Communist Party’s diplomatic arm, is leading a delegation to the United States, and is the highest-ranking official to visit the US since Chinese President Xi Jinping met his US counterpart Joe Biden in San Francisco in November.

Liu said the two leaders reached an important consensus in November, which created direction and added momentum for promoting the development of China-US relations, the department said in a statement.