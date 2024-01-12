In a phone call with his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly on Thursday, Wang said the two countries shared many common interests and did not have any historical disputes or “real conflicts of interest”.

“We hope Canada can interpret China’s domestic and foreign policies objectively, rationally and correctly.”

Canada accused China of engaging in “hostage diplomacy” before a deal was eventually reached with US prosecutors that saw all three people released in 2021.

Relations were further strained over accusations of Chinese meddling in Canadian elections and the attempted intimidation of lawmakers that resulted in the expulsion of a Chinese diplomat last year. China has repeatedly denied claims of interference.

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said Canada was willing to bring relations back on the right track. Photo: Bloomberg

During Thursday’s call, Wang stressed that the current state of bilateral relations was not caused by China but added that Beijing must firmly safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests.

Noting that China and Canada have different social systems and ideologies, Wang called for both sides to “respect each other, engage in dialogue on an equal footing, enhance trust and dispel doubts”.

Both countries should also resist the politicisation of economic issues and create a fair and non-discriminatory environment for firms, he said.

Ahead of the closely watched Taiwanese presidential election on Saturday, the Chinese diplomat also urged Canada not to send “any wrong signals to the ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces”.

10:34 What Taiwan’s presidential election will mean for China, the US and the world What Taiwan’s presidential election will mean for China, the US and the world

According to China’s foreign ministry, Joly said healthy and stable relations were in the fundamental interests of both countries, and that Canada was willing to bring relations back on the right track “with a more open, practical and constructive attitude”.

Canada was willing to strengthen communication with China, promote personnel exchanges, and deepen economic and trade cooperation, she said.

It said Joly had highlighted Canada’s “pragmatic diplomacy” amid an international security crisis while reiterating that Ottawa would continue to uphold its interests and values.