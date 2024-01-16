China’s economy grew at an estimated 5.2 per cent in 2023, Premier Li Qiang told the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.

“Last year, China’s economy rebounded and moved upward, with estimated growth of around 5.2 per cent, which is higher than the target of around 5 per cent that we set at the beginning of last year,” Li said.

Li, in a keynote speech to the gathering of world leaders, corporates and top economic experts, talked up the health of the Chinese economy and gave a defence of globalisation.

More to follow …