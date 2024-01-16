South China Morning Post
World Economic Forum
Chinese Premier Li Qiang addresses the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
ChinaDiplomacy

Breaking | China’s economy beat target with 5.2% growth in 2023, Premier Li Qiang tells Davos forum

  • ‘China’s economy rebounded and moved upward’ last year to outperform target of around 5 per cent, Premier Li Qiang tells World Economic Forum in Davos
  • Li talks up health of the Chinese economy and defends globalisation in gathering of world leaders and top economic experts
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Berminghamin Brussels
China’s economy grew at an estimated 5.2 per cent in 2023, Premier Li Qiang told the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.

“Last year, China’s economy rebounded and moved upward, with estimated growth of around 5.2 per cent, which is higher than the target of around 5 per cent that we set at the beginning of last year,” Li said.

Li, in a keynote speech to the gathering of world leaders, corporates and top economic experts, talked up the health of the Chinese economy and gave a defence of globalisation.

More to follow …

Post