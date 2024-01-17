China, Iran sign policing pledge during Iranian police chief’s Beijing visit

Neither China’s state news agency Xinhua nor its Iranian counterpart IRNA released the content of the memorandum, which follows a similar public security MOU signed by Tehran and Moscow last year.

According to IRNA, the Iran-Russia MOU calls for “the expansion of security and law enforcement cooperation between the two sides and the exchange of experiences in dealing with factors that foment insecurity”.

In his meeting with Wang, Radan expressed Iran’s willingness to further cooperation on potential technology for use by the two countries’ police forces, IRNA said.

The first day of Radan’s visit to China included a tour of the public security ministry’s technology centre, where he was informed of “the latest scientific, technical and technological developments” aligned with police missions in China, IRNA said.

“This centre has been successful in using modern equipment to make the police’s capabilities scientific and operational and to improve them,” Radan said, according to the IRNA report.

Radan noted that the centre “is able to defeat sanctions by benefiting from science and technology” and announced the Iranian police force’s “readiness … to form a joint scientific team in the field of bilateral cooperation with [China]”, IRNA said.

Xinhua said Wang expressed the hope that China and Iran “would maintain regular strategic communication [and] strengthen practical cooperation [in] counterterrorism, combating transnational crime and law enforcement capacity building”.

But the Chinese news agency did not mention Tehran’s willingness to cooperate on policing for technology, or Radan’s visit to the technology centre.

Last year, Wang promoted public security exchanges in multiple meetings with foreign officials, including his counterparts from Russia, Myanmar, South Africa, and the Solomon Islands, as well as Jürgen Stock, secretary general of Interpol.

Earlier this month, Wang also held video meetings with US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as part of the cooperation – especially anti-drug collaboration – agreed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden in San Francisco last year.

Wang and Mayorkas vowed to strengthen cooperation to control the illicit flow of synthetic drugs such as fentanyl, and enhance standards for chemical exports, according to a readout issued by Washington.

The two officials also agreed to cooperate on other public security problems, such as child sexual abuse and exploitation, as well as wildlife trafficking.

In 2022, China was accused by human rights organisation Safeguard Defenders of operating more than 100 police stations in as many as 53 countries. China’s foreign ministry denied the allegations, saying they were not factual.

The organisation alleged that the stations are tracking fugitives – such as scammers or corrupt businesspeople – facing prosecution in China, as well as monitoring dissidents and pro-democracy activists, including non-Chinese citizens.