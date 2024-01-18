During the “frank and in-depth” negotiations, the two sides agreed it was in the interests of both sides to maintain a stable South China Sea, and that keeping up communication was crucial to ensuring stability at sea.

“[The two sides] would continue to promote practical cooperation at sea, so as to create favourable conditions for the healthy and stable development of China-Philippines relations,” the statement said.

During the latest bilateral consultative mechanism meeting in Shanghai on Wednesday, senior officials from the two countries agreed to “further improve maritime communication and properly manage their differences through consultation … to better deal with urgent situations at sea, especially manage the situation at Renai Reef,” the Chinese readout said, using the Chinese name for Second Thomas Shoal.

The negotiation was co-chaired by China’s assistant foreign minister Nong Rong and the Philippines foreign ministry undersecretary Theresa Lazaro, while representatives of their respective departments of foreign affairs, defence, natural resources, environment, transport, agriculture and coastguards also attended.

Wednesday’s meeting – the eighth since the mechanism was established in 2017 – was held as relations between Beijing and Manila were further tested after Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr on Monday congratulated the victory of Taiwan’s president-elect Lai Ching-te, who Beijing has denounced as a separatist.

Beijing sees the self-ruled island as part of China to be reunified, by force if necessary, and is strongly opposed to any official exchange between Taiwan and a foreign government.

Most countries, including the United States and the Philippines, do not recognise Taiwan as an independent state, but Washington is opposed to any attempt to take the island by force, and the Philippines, which at its outermost is only 142km from Taiwan, has expressed concerns over tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

According to the Chinese readout, Beijing “lodged solemn representations to the Philippine side” on the Taiwan issue while the Philippine side “reiterated its adherence to the one-China policy”.

Relations between Beijing and Manila have been deteriorating since last year after Marcos shifted away from his predecessor Duterte’s pivot to China, and moved significantly closer to the US – a treaty ally – as well as other “like-minded countries”, including Australia, Japan, Britain and Canada.

Marcos also complained that his country’s diplomatic efforts with Beijing were headed “in a poor direction” and that a “paradigm shift” was needed in how to deal with the South China Sea disputes.

The risk of conflict around the contested Second Thomas Shoal – a submerged reef in the Spratly Islands of the South China Sea – has become alarmingly high in recent months after China Coast Guard repeatedly blocked the Philippine’s resupply missions to its outpost on its ship, the Sierra Madre (LS-57), grounded deliberately in 1999 to boost the Philippines’ claim to sovereignty over the Spratly Islands.

The Philippine coastguard accused China of firing water cannons and ramming resupply vessels, while China’s coastguard claimed the Philippine vessels intentionally rammed its ships.

There have been deep concerns that the frequent clashes, sometimes involving collisions, will escalate into a wider conflict in the South China Sea, which may not only disrupt global maritime trade but could draw in the US, which has reaffirmed that its mutual defence treaty with the Philippines would extend to any armed attacked in the South China Sea.

In an interview with Bloomberg on Wednesday, Philippine Defence Minister Gilberto Teodoro Jnr said his country was planning “more robust” military activities with the US and its allies in the face of a “more aggressive” China.

He also urged Washington not waver its defence strategy in the Indo Pacific as the US heads into a crucial election in November.