Bilateral trade between China and the US was booming last month during the exchange of trade threats between Beijing and Washington, Chinese official customs data showed.

China’s exports to the US rose 12.6 per cent in June compared with a year earlier, to US$42.6 billion, data released by the Chinese Customs Administration showed on Friday, while Chinese imports of US products also rose last month, by 9.6 per cent to US$13.7 billion, leaving China a trade surplus of US$28.9 billion – a record monthly figure since the bilateral data became available in 1999.

In the January-June period, China’s exports to the US rose 13.6 per cent year-on-year to US$217.7 billion, while imports increased 11.8 per cent to US$84 billion, according to the Chinese customs data.

The trade surplus with the US for that period, which stood at US$133.7 billion, was almost as big as China’s total trade surplus in the first half of this year, which was US$140 billion.

The data came with the two countries having officially started a tit-for-tat trade war as the two launched additional tariffs of 25 per cent on US$34 billion worth of products from each other last Friday.

Washington announced on Tuesday that it would target US$200 billion worth of Chinese products, expanded from the US$34 billion effective last Friday, with US trade representative Robert Lighthizer saying: “China has not changed its behaviour that puts the future of the US economy at risk.”

“The trade disputes will certainly cast a shadow on bilateral trade and even global trade. We are closely watching its impact,” China’s customs spokesman Huang Songping told a media briefing in Beijing.

The US is China’s second-largest trading partner after the European Union.

The customs department said last week that US-bound shipments of electronics and mechanical products grew 8 per cent year-on-year in the first half of 2018, accounting for 62.6 per cent of the total shipments.

Trump poised to escalate China trade war by publishing US$200 billion hit list of new tariff targets

The bilateral trade imbalance – which amounted to US$375 billion last year according to US statistics but about US$100 billion less by Beijing’s calculations – was a starting point of the two countries’ economic tension. But the row has quickly spilled over into a variety of issues, including intellectual property rights protection and forced transfer of technology under the Made in China 2025 strategy.

Beijing has not yet announced its latest “qualitative” retaliatory measures, since the US’ US$200 billion target is already higher than its total import of American merchandise, which was US$130 billion in 2017.

China hits retaliation button, launching tariffs as trade war with US starts

Commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said on Thursday that there had been no contact so far to arrange further trade talks.

In a subsequent statement, the commerce ministry said that US accusations of unfair practice in intellectual property protection and technology transfer represented a “distortion of facts” and were “groundless”.

“No matter how the external environment changes, the Chinese government will continue to let the market play the decisive role in resource allocation ... push forward opening up, build an attractive investment environment and firmly support economic globalisation,” it said.