US lifts ZTE ban, allowing Chinese telecoms company to reopen

US has lifted the ban on American companies selling parts to China’s ZTE.

On Friday, the Chinese telecoms equipment group said it expected to record a net loss in the first half of the year due to the hefty fine it agreed in order to lift a US ban on component supplies.

ZTE, which makes smartphones and networking gear, signed an agreement with the United States on Thursday that paved the way for it to resume operations after a nearly three-month ban on doing business with American suppliers.

The settlement ZTE reached with the US Commerce Department included a US$1 billion penalty and a deposit of US$400 million in an escrow account.