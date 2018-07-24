China unveils new measures to aid growth amid trade tension

China unveiled a package of targeted policies to boost domestic demand as simmering trade tensions threaten to worsen the nation’s economic slowdown.

From a tax cut aimed at fostering research spending to special bonds for infrastructure investment, the measures announced late Monday following a meeting of the State Council in Beijing are intended to form a more flexible response to “external uncertainties” than had been implied by budget tightening already in place for this year.

Fiscal policy should now be “more proactive” and better coordinated with financial policy, according to the statement – a signal that the finance ministry will step up its contribution to supporting growth alongside the central bank.

The People’s Bank of China has cut reserve ratios three times this year and unveiled a range of measures for the private sector and small business.

The meeting reiterated language that China will strike a balance between easing and tightening and keep liquidity “reasonable and sufficient”. It also pledged to improve the transmission of monetary policy, a phrase the PBOC had dropped since a campaign to curb credit growth started in late 2016.

While there has not been an official shift from the central bank’s “prudent and neutral” policy, steps announced in recent days indicate that officials are taking a supportive stance amid the trade dispute with the US.

They include Monday’s record injection of funding for banks and the publishing of new guidelines for the asset management industry.

The economy grew 6.7 per cent in the second quarter, the slowest expansion since 2016. Expansion is forecast to slow this year to 6.5 per cent, in line with the official target.

“I don’t think there is a significant easing or a policy U-turn; it’s more of a fine-tuning,” said Larry Hu, head of China economics at Macquarie Securities in Hong Kong. “Policymakers are sewing patches, offsetting the deleveraging drive that was too rapid and fierce.”