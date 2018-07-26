Xi Jinping says ‘no winner’ in any trade war

China’s President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said that there would be “no winner” in any global trade war, in a direct warning to US President Donald Trump who has threatened to slap levies on all Chinese imports.

“A trade war should be rejected because there will be no winner,” Xi said at the opening of a BRICS summit of emerging economies in Johannesburg.

“Unilateralism and protectionism are mounting, dealing a severe blow to multilateralism and the multilateral trading regime,” he said, without mentioning the United States by name.

“We are facing a choice between cooperation and confrontation, between opening up and closed-door policy and between mutual benefit and a beggar-thy-neighbour approach.

“The international community has again reached a new crossroads.”

Hours earlier, Trump accused China of “vicious” tactics on trade, tweeting that China was specifically targeting US farmers with retaliatory tariffs because “they know I love & respect” them.



Leaders of the BRICS emerging economies – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – are holding an annual three-day summit, with attention focused on the threat of a US-led global trade war.

Trump has already slapped levies on goods from China worth tens of billions of dollars as well as tariffs on steel and aluminium from the EU, Canada and Mexico.

China is targeting our farmers, who they know I love & respect, as a way of getting me to continue allowing them to take advantage of the U.S. They are being vicious in what will be their failed attempt. We were being nice - until now! China made $517 Billion on us last year. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2018

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Michel Temer are attending the summit, along with several African leaders invited as guests.

“We are concerned by the rise in unilateral measures that are incompatible with World Trade Organisation rules, and we are worried about the impact of these measures,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told the summit’s opening session.

The BRICS group, comprising more than 40 per cent of the global population, represents some of the biggest emerging economies, but it has struggled to find a unified voice.

Analysts say US trade policy could give the group renewed purpose.

Sreeram Chaulia, of the Jindal School of International Affairs outside Delhi, said BRICS leaders “concur that the US has unleashed punitive trade wars that are hurting all the BRICS members”.

“They have a collective interest in promoting intra-BRICS trade. The urgency this time is greater,” he said.

Xi arrived in South Africa after visiting Senegal and Rwanda as part of a whistle-stop tour to cement relations with African allies.

Signalling diplomatic rivalry over influence in Africa, India’s Modi visited Rwanda and Uganda on his own five-day tour of the continent including the BRICS summit.

The meeting opened on Wednesday with a business forum, before the heads of state hold talks on Thursday.

Additional reporting by Associated Press