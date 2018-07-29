Tourism officials in a Chinese city were left with red faces after a billboard-sized banner promoting the area welcomed visitors in English to a province on the other side of the country.

The banner was hanging above a tunnel in Wuxi, in the eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu, until an internet user noticed on Friday morning that it said “Welcome to Si Chuan” in English, a province in China’s southwest, Modern Express reported.

The error on the billboard, featuring Wuxi attractions such as the Lingshan Buddha and Nanchan Temple, was soon noticed by national media and the poster removed by Liangxi district officials, the report said.

Internet users poked fun at the poster’s creators for the mix-up.

“Welcome to Sichuan. The people of Sichuan thank Wuxi for such a selfless act of promotion,” one commenter said.