The US government is expanding its infrastructure development drive in the Asia-Pacific region using new investment programmes, amid rising anxiety in Washington about China’s aggressive overseas development policies.

Announced by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday, the initiative comes following concerns about the Trump administration’s commitment to engaging with countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

In response to China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative – a group of multibillion-dollar transport and power projects that Beijing has used to assert its influence in Asia and beyond – Pompeo’s “Indo-Pacific Economic Vision” will increase the financial support that the US government provides to countries in the region through a newly merged government agency, the US International Development Finance Corporation (USIDFC).

Speaking at the Indo-Pacific Business Forum in Washington, Pompeo said greater investment in the region would become a pillar of Trump’s Indo-Pacific strategy. Monday's business forum event is expected to see an announcement of a new trilateral agreement with Japan and Australia to bolster the new economic development initiative.

“The US will protect [other] nations from coercion,” the US state secretary said. “We want peaceful resolutions to international maritime disputes.”

Notably, he said “our engagement excludes no nation,” without naming China.

“Where America goes, we seek partnership, not domination,” he said. “We seek strategic partnerships, not strategic dependence.

"The American people and the whole world have a stake in the Indo-Pacific’s peace and prosperity and that’s why it must be free and open," Pompeo said.

He left the event without taking questions from the media.

The event was organised and hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce, the largest industry association in the country, representing Aecom and other global engineering and construction firms.

The move comes as the world’s two biggest economies are locked in both a multi-domain geopolitical struggle for regional dominance and their worst trade confrontation in decades.

US investment will be aided in part by an organisation currently known as the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), which is to be merged with a wing of the US Agency for International Development to create USIDFC.

“Economics is a stronger pillar than it ever has been” thanks to the US national security strategy the White House rolled out in December, said David Bohigian, executive vice-president of OPIC.

OPIC, a government agency that offers financing and political risk insurance to US companies investing in development projects abroad, was earmarked for termination last year amid government streamlining.

Yet it has since found new life as Washington seeks to deepen strategic US investment abroad in the face of China’s expanding state-funded ventures in a number of continents.

“There's a realisation throughout Washington that development, defence and diplomacy need to work hand in hand,” Bohigian told the South China Morning Post.

The new economic vision, he said, could become “the successor to the Marshall Plan of 70 years ago”, referring to the US-led economic initiative to rebuild western Europe following the Second World War.

Not so long ago, however, on the tails of US President Donald Trump’s ascent to the White House, outward-facing government agencies like OPIC found themselves precariously at odds with the “America First” philosophy that had underscored his campaign.

Following the release of the 2018 financial year budget, which requested the elimination of OPIC, the agency was told to cease all further ventures and wind down its outstanding portfolio.

But under Pompeo’s new vision, the agency’s fortunes could be changing. With a board of directors featuring a number of cabinet members with significant lobbying clout such as Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, an outspoken China critic, OPIC looks set to secure its own survival, albeit under the guise of USIDFC.

Having passed the US House of Representatives on July 17 but pending Senate approval, the “Better Utilisation of Investments Leading to Development Act of 2018” – or BUILD Act – will initiate a merger between OPIC and the development credit authority of USAID.

Renamed USIDFC, the agency will enjoy a US$60 billion lending cap – double that of OPIC’s current limit – as well as new equity capacity that will allow it to diversify beyond current debt-only services, such as allowing it to take equity stakes in development projects.

A spokeswoman for OPIC told the Post that the head of the new body would be chosen “at the pleasure of the [US] president”.

Despite the new name, and possibly new management, Bohigian still views the development as a success, given the alternative, and as a testament to the value of development financing in the bigger picture of protecting US interests abroad.

Support for OPIC’s renewed strength came from the “increasing realisation of what a potent soft-power tool that development finance is”, he said.

“Advancing foreign policy goals and development outcomes animates people on both the left and right,” said Bohigian, particularly as concern is increasing within Washington that China is bolstering its global connections through international infrastructure and financing projects in developing countries.

“Whether [a USIDFC partner is] visiting an eye hospital in Cameroon or building heavy infrastructure throughout the Asia-Pacific, [we want] to make sure there are alternatives to the Chinese model.”

That sentiment has accompanied progress of the BUILD Act in even stronger terms.

Speaking out against what the House called China’s “predatory development finance models”, Representative Ed Royce, a California Republican, called attention to Beijing’s recent acquisition of a major port in Sri Lanka after the country could not repay China’s loans that had funded the transport hub’s construction.

This loan-to-own model of financing, said Royce, had “[granted] Beijing a foothold in the Indian Ocean and its critical shipping lanes”.

Critics outside the US, too, have voiced concern about China’s financing strategy. During an April visit to Hong Kong, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde issued a rare warning about a “problematic” increase in potential debt risks for countries involved in joint projects with China, cautioning that Chinese financing should not be considered “a free lunch”.

But administration officials are likely to hesitate to publicly frame the initiative as a direct response to China during escalating trade tensions.

Bonnie Glaser, director of the China Power Project at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, said Pompeo’s new initiative was a positive vision to reassert America’s influence in the region and ease mounting scepticism about America’s inability to sustain regional commitments beyond the military dimensions of policy.

Polls on public opinion in the region showed that America’s reputation has deteriorated immensely since Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free-trade deal, with a growing number of Asian nations finding Washington less dependable than before. Meanwhile, concerns are high over growing Chinese dominance in the Asia-Pacific region.

US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, seeking to allay those concerns, commented that “withdrawal from the TPP is not withdrawal from the region”.

He said the new initiative’s focus on seeking private investment for energy and infrastructure sectors in the Asia-Pacific region would help cut trade deficits. Under the scheme, for example, the US, one of the world’s biggest oil and LNG exporters, could help the Indo-Pacific region overcome its lack of adequate hydrocarbon resources, Ross said.

Noting that the Belt and Road has been criticized for its lack of use of local labour and materials, Ross invoked US Defence Secretary James Mattis’ comment last year, saying: "There’s more than one belt and more than one road. There are many belts and many roads to the Indo-Pacific."

Mattis had said that “in a globalised world, there are many belts and many roads, and no one nation should put itself into a position of dictating One Belt, One Road”.

Glaser called for a broader view of the new US initiative.

“I don’t think it should be seen as [an] anti-China or anti-BRI strategy,” she said. “We cannot compete with China in terms of the amount of money.” But, she said, in terms of quality of investment, loans based on each country’s need, high-skilled labour and the protection of the environment, “[the US] can do things differently alongside China”.

However, Washington’s new economic initiative looks set to fuel suspicion in Beijing, as it hardens its stance against the US in the midst of the trade war, which has seen both sides launch a barrage of multibillion-dollar tariffs against each other.

“The new economic vision is obviously targeting China and the Belt and Road Initiative, and will further complicate US-China relations,” said Pang Zhongying, a Beijing-based international affairs analyst.

“The introduction of the economic pillar of the Indo-Pacific Strategy comes at a delicate time when Beijing’s overall relations with the Trump administration have seen rapid deterioration,” he said.

Despite Washington’s latest effort to provide economic assurances to its regional allies, the Trump administration has a lot to do to convince the world of its Indo-Pacific strategy, which was launched last year.

Gal Luft, a co-director of the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security in Washington, said the Indo-Pacific economic vision can claim resemblance to the Marshall Plan only if it is backed up by substantial resources.

“Otherwise it’s no more than a bumper sticker,” he said, citing lingering concerns among American allies about a lack of predictability and coherence in Trump’s White House.

“It remains too early to tell if the plan can be on a par with the Marshall Plan,” said Pang.

“But if Trump can properly address his own problems and beef up alliances with regional powers, especially Japan, Australia and India, it has the potential to become a viable alternative to the Chinese model, which has its weaknesses.”

In a Senate hearing on July 24, former government advisers Ely Ratner and Dan Blumenthal issued a blunt criticism of Xi’s economic and trade initiatives, and called on the Trump administration to roll out a “comprehensive, competitive” China policy rather than purely be confrontational.

Ratner, vice-president and director of studies at the Centre for a New American Security, a Washington-based think tank, noted that – thanks to the fear of economic punishments from Beijing – countries and companies are increasingly wary of standing up to Chinese illiberalism and revisionism.

“Economic coercion has become a fundamental part of Chinese economic statecraft and has had a chilling demonstration effect on the world,” he said.

Blumenthal, director of Asian Studies at the Washington-based American Enterprise Institute, said the US must “consider a more proactive trade agenda that targets the countries that will become increasingly important to the US in the future – Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines – as well as programmes to help strengthen the rule of law in these countries so that they are not as susceptible to outright Chinese bribery”.

Beijing was apparently not deterred by such criticism, which was often portrayed by Chinese state media as attempts to demonise the country and “half-cooked” bias to tie China’s hands.

During a visit to the Middle East and Africa in the past week, Xi vowed to seek closer alignment with emerging economies globally and further invest in the Belt and Road Initiative, which covers more than 80 countries and international bodies.