China will remain focused on reducing debt and creating jobs despite the “clear changes” in the external economic environment, the nation’s top decision making body said on Tuesday in what was most likely a reference to its ongoing trade dispute with the United States.

The statement, made on state television, came after a meeting of the Politburo, which also declared that growth was still on track.

The government will deepen its “structural supply side reforms” in the second half of the year and “firmly” continue deleveraging, which has been a hallmark of President Xi Jinping’s economic policy. It will also seek to curb rising house prices.

The statement said the nation’s leaders also agreed to implement a “more proactive” fiscal policy, adopt a prudent monetary policy stance, and put greater emphasis on “employment stability”.

It will also try to “stabilise” foreign trade and foreign investment flows, and “protect the legitimate interests of foreign businesses in China”.

The Politburo holds quarterly conferences – usually in April, July, October and December – to discuss economic activities and progress. The midyear meeting in July sets the tone for macroeconomic policies in the second half.

There were no significant changes in Tuesday’s statement to the one announced a year ago when leaders agreed to deepen supply-side reforms, including getting rid of loss-making state-owned “zombie” companies, tackling local government debt, and improving the coordination of financial regulation to deal with systemic risk.

At a cabinet meeting on July 23, Premier Li Keqiang said the government would take a “more proactive fiscal policy” and push forward a 1.35 trillion yuan (US$198 billion) spending plan for local government infrastructure projects.

These efforts, along with a less aggressive monetary policy tightening, were intended to “handle uncertainties in the external environment” – a euphemistic reference to the trade war with the US – and keep economic growth within the preferred range.