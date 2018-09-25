China denies request for Hong Kong port call by American warship

China has rejected a request for a US warship to make a port visit to Hong Kong, the US consulate in Hong Kong said on Tuesday, amid rising tensions between the world’s two biggest economies.

“The Chinese government did not approve a request for a port visit to Hong Kong by the USS Wasp. We have a long track record of successful port visits to Hong Kong, and we expect that to continue,” the consulate said.

The amphibious assault ship had been due to make a port call in Hong Kong next month, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed US military officials.

The rejection comes as China and the United States are locked in a trade war, with the US and then China imposing tariffs on each other’s goods.

Washington also decided last week to impose sanctions on a unit of the Chinese defence ministry and its director for buying advanced weapons from Russia.

In response, China recalled a navy commander from a visit to the US and postponed a military dialogue between the two countries.

In 2016, China denied a request for a US carrier strike group led by the USS John C Stennis to visit Hong Kong during heightened tensions over the South China Sea.