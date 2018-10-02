A Chinese destroyer nearly collided with a US warship in the disputed South China Sea after making what the Americans described as an “unsafe and unprofessional” manoeuvre in an attempt to warn it to leave the area.

A statement by the Chinese defence ministry said on Tuesday that the USS Decatur had ventured into Chinese waters on Sunday, and its navy had to send a Luyang-class destroyer to warn it off.

“The Chinese vessel took quick action and made checks against the US vessel in accordance with the law, and warned it to leave the waters,” it said.

The statement said the sailing by USS Decatur was provocative and China would resolutely protect its territorial sovereignty.

The American guided-missile destroyer passed through waters off the disputed Spratly Islands on Sunday, sailing within 12 nautical miles of the Gaven and Johnson reefs during a 10-hour patrol. Twelve nautical miles is the commonly accepted limit for territorial waters.

Beijing claims all the Spratly chain as its own but Vietnam, the Philippines and Taiwan have competing claims, while the US has been conducting “freedom of navigation” exercises in the waters.

In a statement released late on Monday, the US described the move by the Chinese destroyer as unsafe because it moved within 41 metres (45 yards) of the US warship.

US Pacific Fleet deputy spokesman Nate Christensen said the Chinese destroyer had “approached USS Decatur in an unsafe and unprofessional manoeuvre in the vicinity of Gaven Reef in the South China Sea”.

He added: “The PRC destroyer conducted a series of increasingly aggressive manoeuvres accompanied by warnings for Decatur to depart the area.”

Luyang approached with 45 yards of Decatur’s bow, after which Decatur moved to prevent a collision.

The latest manoeuvre by the two militaries came amid escalating tensions in China-US relations.

On Monday it emerged that Beijing had called off security talks planned for October between US Secretary of Defence James Mattis and Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe.