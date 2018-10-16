Two senior former generals have been stripped of their Chinese Communist Party membership and military rank because of corruption allegations, Beijing announced on Tuesday.

“The violations are very serious and the amount of corruption is huge. It caused a serious damage,” a statement released through the state news agency Xinhua.

A source close to the Chinese military said more than 300 military personnel were implicated in the case against Fang Fenghui, the former chief of the joint staff, who is under investigation in a over 100 million-yuan (US$1.4 million) corruption case.

The statement by the Central Military Commission said Fang was not loyal to the Communist Party, and had done serious damage to the party and the army.

It continued that Fang, 66, had seriously violated political discipline and central government rules banning extravagance and taking bribes.

In another statement, the commission also said General Zhang Yang, a former head of the commission’s political work department, had been stripped of his general’s rank and party membership.

Zhang, 66, hanged himself at his home in Beijing in November 2017, after he was placed under investigation.

“Zhang attempted to escape punishment through committing suicide. This has seriously damaged the party and the army,” the statement said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping launched a sweeping anti-corruption campaign after taking power.

At least 13,000 military officers involved in corruption had been punished over the past five years, The PLA Daily reported last October.