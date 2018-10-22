Two US Navy vessels sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Monday, the island’s defence ministry said.

A short statement released by the ministry did not give the names of the two US vessels, but said they passed through international waters of the Taiwan Strait and described the operation as “routine”.

Taiwan’s military is fully aware of the passage of the US vessels, and is capable of defending its maritime territory and airspace security, the statement said.

The operation is expected to trigger a strong reaction from Beijing, which has repeatedly demanded that Washington cut off all military ties with the self-ruled island. Beijing regards Taiwan as a breakaway province to be taken back, by force if necessary.