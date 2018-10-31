The US Justice Department has charged a group of Chinese agents with trying to steal aviation technology from US companies, the third such indictment in less than two months in an escalating effort to halt espionage orchestrated from China.

A group of 10 people, led by agents of the Jiangsu provincial arm of China Ministry of State Security (MSS) tried to hack into the computer systems of a US company and a European company with an office in Suzhou, China, both manufacturers of a turbofan engine used in commercial airliners, the Justice Department (DoJ) alleged on Tuesday. Members of the group also targeted other US aerospace companies producing parts for the engine makers, it said.



“The threat posed by Chinese government-sponsored hacking activity is real and relentless,” John Brown, a special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Diego Field Office, said in the DoJ notice.

“Today, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of our private sector, international and US government partners, is sending a strong message to the Chinese government and other foreign governments involved in hacking activities.

The DoJ says that the primary intelligence officers were MSS agents Zha Rong and Chai Meng, while their co-conspirators included Zhang Zhang-Gui, Liu Chunliang, Gao Hong Kun, Zhuang Xiaowei and Ma Zhiqi.



The DoJ announcement comes little more than two weeks after it publicised the “unprecedented” extradition of another Jiangsu division MSS intelligence official for allegedly attempting to steal trade secrets from GE Aviation and other US aerospace companies after luring the suspect to Belgium.

Beijing has made its aviation industry a key part of its “Made in China 2025” development plan to turn China into a world leader in technology, but – as reported by the ﻿South China Morning Post on Monday – it is struggling, with experts estimating that its jet engine technology is about 20-to-30 years behind its competitors.

Xu Yanjun, who also uses the names Qu Hui and Zhang Hui, was arrested in Belgium on April 1 and extradited to the US with help from Belgian authorities.

He is accused of seeking “to steal trade secrets and other sensitive information from an American company that leads the way in aerospace”, John Demers, an assistant attorney general for national security, said in a DoJ announcement on October 10.

Hackers named in the latest DoJ indictment are accused of using a range of techniques, “including spear phishing, sowing multiple different strains of malware into company computer systems, using the victim companies’ own websites as ‘watering holes’ to compromise website visitors’ computers, and domain hijacking through the compromise of domain registrars”.

“This is just the beginning” of efforts to crack down on cyber-espionage originating in China, John Demers, assistant attorney general for national security, said in Tuesday’s announcement.

“Together with our federal partners, we will redouble our efforts to safeguard America’s ingenuity and investment.”