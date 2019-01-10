Taiwan will stage a live-fire drill on the island next week, the first in a series of exercises this year to test the military’s ability to fend off an attack from mainland China.

According to a notice from the 10th Army Corps, a drill simulating an invasion via the city of Taichung will be held in Fanzailiao in central Taiwan early on January 17.

“The drill will involve weapons launched from the air, sea and land,” the corps said.

A military source said the 1½-hour exercise, which will start at 5.30am, was expected to feature indigenous Thunderbolt-2000 multiple launch rocket systems along with a number of rockets, AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, Hellfire missiles, and various types of cannons.

The source said the drill was not in response to comments last week by Chinese President Xi Jinping urging the self-ruled island to start unification with the mainland.

“The drill has nothing to do with the recent speech by ... Xi Jinping. It was planned long before Xi made the ‘one country, two systems’ comment earlier this month,” the source said.

Marking the 40th anniversary of a ceasefire across the Taiwan Strait, Xi called for unification talks with Taiwan based on the “one country, two systems” model, a system adopted for Hong Kong and Macau.

That call was rejected by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party, who said most people on Taiwan opposed one country, two systems, seeing it as Beijing’s attempt to annex Taiwan. Other political parties, including the mainland-friendly Kuomintang, have also said that model has no market on the island.

The comments highlighted the divide between Beijing and Taipei. Ties between the two sides have worsened since Tsai was elected president in 2016 and refused to accept the “one-China” principle, an understanding that Beijing considers essential for any exchanges.

The principle is based on the idea that there is only one China but that each side can have their own interpretation of what that means.

Beijing has suspended official exchanges and talks with the island, staged a series of war games to intimidate Taipei, and poached five of Taiwan’s allies to try to force Tsai to acknowledge the principle.

Instead, Tsai has promised to increase the military’s budget, foster locally built weapons and buy equipment overseas, mainly from the United States, which has agreed to supply defensive weapons to Taipei as part of its Indo-Pacific strategy to counter Beijing.

On Wednesday, Major General Yeh Kuo-hui, chief of the defence ministry’s operations and planning division, said there would be four major categories of drills this year, based on new tactics for defending the island.

Combat-readiness training will be held in the first quarter, followed by the month-long Han Kuang live-fire drills in the second quarter, joint anti-landing operations in the third quarter and a joint anti-airborne war games in the final quarter, according to Yeh.