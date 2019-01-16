The United States and Britain have conducted their first joint naval drills in the South China Sea, as Washington seeks support from its allies in challenging Beijing’s claims to the disputed waters.

US Navy guided missile destroyer USS McCampbell and Royal Navy frigate HMS Argyll conducted operations together in the South China Sea from Friday last week until Wednesday, the two countries said.

The US said the two vessels had practised communication drills, division tactics, and a personnel exchange designed to address common maritime security priorities and enhance interoperability.

“We routinely train with regional allies and partners, but it is a rare opportunity for my team to work with the Royal Navy,” Allison Christy, the McCampbell’s commanding officer, said in a US navy statement.

“Professional engagement with our British counterparts allows us the opportunity to build upon our existing strong relationships and learn from each other.”

Argyll’s commanding officer Toby Shaughnessy said the Royal Navy was “pleased with the opportunity to train alongside our closest ally”.

Earlier this month the McCampbell passed within 12 nautical miles of the Paracel Islands – which are claimed by mainland China, Vietnam and Taiwan – in what the US Navy described as a freedom of navigation exercise designed to “challenge excessive maritime claims”.

Last August a British amphibious assault vessel, the HMS Albion, sailed close to the same island chain.