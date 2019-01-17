Taiwan held live-fire exercises along its east coast on Thursday – the first since Chinese President Xi Jinping reasserted Beijing’s willingness to use military force to bring the self-ruled island under its control.

Artillery and assault helicopters fired at targets off the west coast city of Taichung, while French-made Mirage fighter jets took off amid rainy conditions from the airbase at Hsinchu to the north.

The drills also follow a new Pentagon report laying out US concerns about China’s growing military might, underscoring worries about a possible attack against Taiwan.

Taiwan’s independence-leaning President Tsai Ing-wen has made national defence a priority while refusing Beijing’s demand that she recognise Taiwan as a part of China. That has led to Beijing ratcheting up economic, military and diplomatic pressure on the island of 23 million people.

In a meeting with US Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson in Beijing on Tuesday, China’s Chief of Staff Li Zuocheng issued a warning against foreign forces coming to Taiwan’s assistance.

The US is Taiwan’s chief source of military hardware and is legally bound to respond to threats against its security.

China’s military will “pay any price” to ensure China’s sovereignty, Li told Richardson at their Tuesday meeting. China considers Taiwan, which split from the mainland amid civil war in 1949, as an integral part of Chinese territory.

US-China relations have become increasingly frayed on the military and economic fronts over the past year. President Donald Trump imposed tariff increases of up to 25 per cent on US$250 billion of Chinese imports over complaints Beijing steals or pressures companies to hand over technology. Xi responded by imposing penalties on $110 billion of American goods.

And last year the Pentagon disinvited China from a major, multinational Pacific exercise, citing Beijing’s militarisation of man-made islands in the South China Sea.