China has run a simulated launch and strike mission against an “imaginary enemy” by one of its intercontinental ballistic missiles from an underground facility, a second-strike exercise analysts say will improve Beijing’s ability to deter the United States.

This week, state-owned CCTV reported a drill by the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force, but did not reveal when or where it took place.

Song Zhongping, a missile expert and former officer with the PLA’s Second Artillery Force, suggested the report showed the Dongfeng-41 – China’s most advanced ICBM, whose development has been at the centre of speculation by Western analysts for the past decade – may already be in service.

Song said an operational DF-41 would be a significant step for China’s nuclear deterrent capabilities.

The solid-fuel ICBM can be launched from a mobile platform towards targets between 12,000km and 15,000km away.

Analysts said China might have carried out the drill to test upgrades to its second-strike capability.

A second-strike capability lets China respond to a nuclear attacker with nuclear weapons of its own.

Song said the drill suggested that China was continuing to develop missiles, including “hypersonic” projectiles, showing that China’s “strategic deterrence capability is only getting stronger”.

Zhao Tong, a fellow on the nuclear policy programme at the Carnegie-Tsinghua Centre for Global Policy in Beijing, said: “China did not seem to have openly declared every ICBM operational test beforehand, and it seems a little rare for China to explicitly announce a simulated ICBM strike mission … [But] it is technically necessary to conduct regular ICBM flight tests to verify their reliability.”

Adam Ni, China researcher at Macquarie University in Sydney, said that the drill was “about signalling China’s modernising nuclear deterrence. It is about telling the Americans and others that China has a credible second-strike capability and that it is determined to use it if it comes under nuclear attack.

“I think it’s in part a message from Beijing to the US about the ultimate perils of escalation. The DF-41 is the most advanced of China’s ICBM. It’s the ultimate symbol of PLA destructive potential,” Ni said.

China’s ICBM arsenal to date consists of between 75 and 100 ICBMs, including the silo-based Dongfeng 5A and multiple independently targeted re-entry vehicles equipped Dongfeng 5B; the solid-fuelled, road-mobile Dongfeng- 31 and 31A.

The Dongfeng-31A has a range of more than 11,200km, putting it within reach of most of the continental US.

The US’ 2019 Missile Defence Review report stressed the need for a “comprehensive approach to missile defence against rogue state and regional missile threats” and called for the development of new technologies.

“China seeks to displace the United States in the Indo-Pacific region and reorder the region to its advantage,” the report said. “Offensive missiles play an increasingly prominent role in China’s military modernisation, its coercive threats, and efforts to counter US military capabilities in the Indo-Pacific.”

This is why the drill might be interpreted “as a deterrent signal against the US”, Zhao said.

Ni said the simulation was also for domestic consumption as China’s stand-offs with the US over trade and territory in areas such as the South China Sea heat up.

“For the internal audience, it is about showing China’s growing military might – the state propaganda system has played an important role in that,” Ni said.

“Amid trade frictions, slow growth and a multitude of challenges, we can expect state media to focus on areas that China’s citizens can be proud of, such as the development of the PLA.”