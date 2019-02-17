China invaded Vietnam in 1979 to “teach it a lesson”, but the conflict it sparked ran for more than a decade and cost thousands of lives. Photo: Handout
Veterans of China’s war with Vietnam say they are too afraid to remember their fallen comrades
- Sunday marks the 40th anniversary of the start of the Sino-Vietnamese war but there will be no commemorations in Beijing
- Ex-soldiers say they just want to be acknowledged for the sacrifices they and the 7,000 who died – many of them teenagers – made for their country
Topic | China military
China invaded Vietnam in 1979 to “teach it a lesson”, but the conflict it sparked ran for more than a decade and cost thousands of lives. Photo: Handout