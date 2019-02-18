Chinese veterans gather in Jiaozhou, Shandong province, to mark the 40th anniversary of the China-Vietnam border war. Photo: Weibo
40 years on, Chinese veterans defy official silence to remember the Vietnam border war
- Groups of retired military personnel gather in private around China despite Beijing’s reluctance to mark the politically sensitive anniversary
- Border disputes still simmer between the two countries, tensions that Beijing is wary of inflaming
Topic | China military
Chinese veterans gather in Jiaozhou, Shandong province, to mark the 40th anniversary of the China-Vietnam border war. Photo: Weibo