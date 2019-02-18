President Xi Jinping has called on the PLA to make improving “combat readiness” its top priority this year. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese military institute puts focus on ‘urgent needs’ of frontline troops
- Researchers will also step up cooperation with ‘civilian bodies’, especially in areas such as telecoms and logistics support, according to PLA newspaper
- More than half of the Systems Engineering Institute’s projects for this year are related to improving combat readiness
Topic | China military
The PLA has not been involved in a major combat since the country’s border conflicts with Vietnam. Photo: Sam Tsang
