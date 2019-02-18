Channels

President Xi Jinping has called on the PLA to make improving “combat readiness” its top priority this year. Photo: Xinhua
Military

Chinese military institute puts focus on ‘urgent needs’ of frontline troops

  • Researchers will also step up cooperation with ‘civilian bodies’, especially in areas such as telecoms and logistics support, according to PLA newspaper
  • More than half of the Systems Engineering Institute’s projects for this year are related to improving combat readiness
Topic |   China military
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Updated: Monday, 18 Feb, 2019 11:45pm

The PLA has not been involved in a major combat since the country’s border conflicts with Vietnam. Photo: Sam Tsang
Military

China's military tackles combat readiness with new regulation

  • Inspectors will keep tabs on progress in battle preparedness as the People’s Liberation Army seeks to become a modern fighting force
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: Thursday, 14 Feb, 2019 11:31am

