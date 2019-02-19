Some of Taiwan’s most sensitive military sites have been revealed in Google’s latest 3D maps. Photo: Handout
Google Maps military security breach not a big risk for Taiwan, expert says
- Beijing already has satellite images of sites exposed by new 3D maps from its advanced surveillance systems, according to researcher
- Taipei can gather its own intelligence on PLA activities through US and Japan
Topic | Taiwan
Some of Taiwan’s most sensitive military sites have been revealed in Google’s latest 3D maps. Photo: Handout