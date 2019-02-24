Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

CSIC promoted its unmanned 20-tonne Aegis-class destroyer at a regional defence show in Abu Dhabi last week. Photo: QQ
Military

China eyes bigger role in growing Middle East arms trade

  • State-owned shipbuilder CSIC sets up representative office in Dubai to expand sales across the Gulf region
  • It was also one of several Chinese exporters showing hi-tech weapons at a regional defence expo in Abu Dhabi last week
Topic |   China military
SCMP

Teddy Ng  

Liu Zhen  

Updated: Sunday, 24 Feb, 2019 12:06am

TOP PICKS

CSIC promoted its unmanned 20-tonne Aegis-class destroyer at a regional defence show in Abu Dhabi last week. Photo: QQ
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.