China’s first domestically built aircraft carrier, the Type 001A, will undergo major tests as it enters the final phase of preparations before it is commissioned. Photo: Reuters
‘No-go zone’ in Yellow Sea for Chinese aircraft carrier sea trials
- Liaoning has just undergone a nine-month revamp
- Flight system of new warship the Type 001A expected to be put to test
Topic | Liaoning aircraft carrier
