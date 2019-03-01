Chinese warships pictured at the end of joint exercise with the Russian navy in 2016. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese navy’s 70th birthday parade set to showcase country’s rising sea power
- Next month’s nautical spectacle will allow country to show off its most advanced warships to an international audience
- More than a dozen foreign navies are expected to join in, including the United States
Topic | China military
