The Chinese military is undergoing a weapons upgrade. Photo: Dickson Lee
China’s military spending set for single-digit rise in coming year
- Defence budget’s annual increases have slowed to below 10 per cent since 2016 after cuts in personnel as part of modernisation drive
- Spending ‘solely for safeguarding China’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity’ and ‘is not threat to other countries’, says legislature spokesman
The US Navy has conducted two freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea so far this year. Photo: Reuters
Why US Navy’s South China Sea operations tighten squeeze on Southeast Asian nations caught between Washington and Beijing
- Escalating rivalry between major powers increases the dilemma faced by the smaller nations who fear being caught between the two sides
- While Asean nations have concerns about China’s growing power and influence they are reluctant to anger Beijing by siding with the US
