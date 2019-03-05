The Liaoning is seen in port in Qingdao in an image taken by a commercial satellite company. Photo: ISI
Chinese carriers back home after sea trials and ship shape for PLA Navy anniversary review, photos show
- Israeli satellite images show Liaoning at Qingdao after refit
- China’s home-built Type 001A expected to join navy’s big show in April
Topic | China military
The Liaoning is seen in port in Qingdao in an image taken by a commercial satellite company. Photo: ISI
China’s home-built Type 001A is its second aircraft carrier. Photo: Weibo
China will build 4 nuclear aircraft carriers in drive to catch US Navy, experts say
- Beijing expected to have at least six aircraft carrier battle groups by 2035 after it prioritised modernising its navy
- Nuclear-powered carriers thought to be equipped with electromagnetic launch catapults similar to those of the US
Topic | China military
China’s home-built Type 001A is its second aircraft carrier. Photo: Weibo