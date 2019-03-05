Channels

The Liaoning is seen in port in Qingdao in an image taken by a commercial satellite company. Photo: ISI
Military

Chinese carriers back home after sea trials and ship shape for PLA Navy anniversary review, photos show

  • Israeli satellite images show Liaoning at Qingdao after refit
  • China’s home-built Type 001A expected to join navy’s big show in April
Topic |   China military
Zhenhua Lu  

Liu Zhen  

Updated: Tuesday, 5 Mar, 2019 10:51pm

The Liaoning is seen in port in Qingdao in an image taken by a commercial satellite company. Photo: ISI
China’s home-built Type 001A is its second aircraft carrier. Photo: Weibo
Military

China will build 4 nuclear aircraft carriers in drive to catch US Navy, experts say

  • Beijing expected to have at least six aircraft carrier battle groups by 2035 after it prioritised modernising its navy
  • Nuclear-powered carriers thought to be equipped with electromagnetic launch catapults similar to those of the US
Topic |   China military
SCMP

Minnie Chan  

Guo Rui  

Updated: Wednesday, 6 Feb, 2019 11:27pm

China's home-built Type 001A is its second aircraft carrier. Photo: Weibo
