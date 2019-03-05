Military delegates arrive at the Great Hall of the People for the National People’s Congress on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Modernising military remains top priority as China boosts defence spending
- Funding will rise to US$175.98 billion in 2019 – up by 7.5 per cent from 2018 but less than the 8.1 per cent growth last year
- Analyst says the increase will ‘only fuel greater and deeper suspicion of Beijing’s motivations and strategic objectives’
Topic | National People's Congress
Premier Li Keqiang delivered the government work report during the opening of the National People’s Congress in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
Six key takeaways from China Premier Li Keqiang’s annual policy blueprint
- The government set the economic growth target for 2019 in a range of 6.0 to 6.5 per cent during the opening of the National People’s Congress
- Beijing also announced a significant 3 percentage points cut in value-added tax rate for manufacturers to 13 per cent
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
