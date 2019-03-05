Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Military delegates arrive at the Great Hall of the People for the National People’s Congress on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Military

Modernising military remains top priority as China boosts defence spending

  • Funding will rise to US$175.98 billion in 2019 – up by 7.5 per cent from 2018 but less than the 8.1 per cent growth last year
  • Analyst says the increase will ‘only fuel greater and deeper suspicion of Beijing’s motivations and strategic objectives’
Topic |   National People's Congress
SCMP

Minnie Chan  

Liu Zhen  

Updated: Wednesday, 6 Mar, 2019 12:11am

TOP PICKS

Military delegates arrive at the Great Hall of the People for the National People’s Congress on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Premier Li Keqiang delivered the government work report during the opening of the National People’s Congress in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

Six key takeaways from China Premier Li Keqiang’s annual policy blueprint

  • The government set the economic growth target for 2019 in a range of 6.0 to 6.5 per cent during the opening of the National People’s Congress
  • Beijing also announced a significant 3 percentage points cut in value-added tax rate for manufacturers to 13 per cent
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: Tuesday, 5 Mar, 2019 5:17pm

TOP PICKS

Premier Li Keqiang delivered the government work report during the opening of the National People’s Congress in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.