Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Beidou statellite launch last November. Photo: Xinhua
Military

China plans more Beidou satellite launches as it continues to build up navigation system to rival GPS

  • Eight to 10 launches planned this year as network seeks to increase its capacity
  • Administrators hope to complete medium earth orbit network if all goes well
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: Wednesday, 6 Mar, 2019 6:16pm

TOP PICKS

A Beidou statellite launch last November. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
A Long March-3B rocket carries China’s Chang’e 4 lunar probe from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in Sichuan province in December. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

US defence agency report on Chinese space programme is smokescreen to hide arms race, Beijing says

  • China’s foreign ministry says if the US is worried about the militarisation of space, it should talk about arms development controls
Topic |   US-China relations
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Updated: Wednesday, 13 Feb, 2019 10:19am

TOP PICKS

A Long March-3B rocket carries China’s Chang’e 4 lunar probe from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in Sichuan province in December. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.