A Beidou statellite launch last November. Photo: Xinhua
China plans more Beidou satellite launches as it continues to build up navigation system to rival GPS
- Eight to 10 launches planned this year as network seeks to increase its capacity
- Administrators hope to complete medium earth orbit network if all goes well
Topic | China military
A Beidou statellite launch last November. Photo: Xinhua
A Long March-3B rocket carries China’s Chang’e 4 lunar probe from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in Sichuan province in December. Photo: Reuters
US defence agency report on Chinese space programme is smokescreen to hide arms race, Beijing says
- China’s foreign ministry says if the US is worried about the militarisation of space, it should talk about arms development controls
Topic | US-China relations
A Long March-3B rocket carries China’s Chang’e 4 lunar probe from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in Sichuan province in December. Photo: Reuters