SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping reviews the PLA Navy in the South China Sea last April. Photo: Xinhua
Military

‘Let’s communicate’: PLA invites world’s navies to 70th anniversary review, with France and Russia expected to send aircraft carriers

  • The event is expected to be a show of military might and amity as Beijing polishes its image as a rising power
  • The French navy is expected to send its flagship Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier and Russia may send the Admiral Kuznetsov, a Chinese source said
Topic |   China military
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Published: 10:00pm, 11 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:49pm, 11 Mar, 2019

Chinese warships pictured at the end of joint exercise with the Russian navy in 2016. Photo: Xinhua
Military

Chinese navy’s 70th birthday parade set to showcase country’s rising sea power

  • Next month’s nautical spectacle will allow country to show off its most advanced warships to an international audience
  • More than a dozen foreign navies are expected to join in, including the United States
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Published: 11:00pm, 1 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:15am, 2 Mar, 2019

