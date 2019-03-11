Chinese President Xi Jinping reviews the PLA Navy in the South China Sea last April. Photo: Xinhua
‘Let’s communicate’: PLA invites world’s navies to 70th anniversary review, with France and Russia expected to send aircraft carriers
- The event is expected to be a show of military might and amity as Beijing polishes its image as a rising power
- The French navy is expected to send its flagship Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier and Russia may send the Admiral Kuznetsov, a Chinese source said
China military
Chinese warships pictured at the end of joint exercise with the Russian navy in 2016. Photo: Xinhua
