China supplied 153 armed drones to 13 countries in the past five years. Photo: Xinhua
China sells weapons to more countries and is biggest exporter of armed drones
- But arms exports grew by just 2.7 per cent in 2014-18 from the previous five years, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute report
- China has expanded its customer base to 53 countries
Topic | China military
China supplied 153 armed drones to 13 countries in the past five years. Photo: Xinhua
Military delegates arrive at the Great Hall of the People for the National People’s Congress on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Modernising military remains top priority as China boosts defence spending to US$175.98 billion after announcement in Two Sessions
- Funding will rise to US$175.98 billion in 2019 – up by 7.5 per cent from 2018 but less than the 8.1 per cent growth last year
- Analyst says the increase will ‘only fuel greater and deeper suspicion of Beijing’s motivations and strategic objectives’
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Military delegates arrive at the Great Hall of the People for the National People’s Congress on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters