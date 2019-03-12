Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China supplied 153 armed drones to 13 countries in the past five years. Photo: Xinhua
Military

China sells weapons to more countries and is biggest exporter of armed drones

  • But arms exports grew by just 2.7 per cent in 2014-18 from the previous five years, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute report
  • China has expanded its customer base to 53 countries
Topic |   China military
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 12:31am, 12 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:30am, 12 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

China supplied 153 armed drones to 13 countries in the past five years. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Military delegates arrive at the Great Hall of the People for the National People’s Congress on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Military

Modernising military remains top priority as China boosts defence spending to US$175.98 billion after announcement in Two Sessions

  • Funding will rise to US$175.98 billion in 2019 – up by 7.5 per cent from 2018 but less than the 8.1 per cent growth last year
  • Analyst says the increase will ‘only fuel greater and deeper suspicion of Beijing’s motivations and strategic objectives’
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
SCMP

Minnie Chan  

Liu Zhen  

Published: 11:02pm, 5 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:14am, 6 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Military delegates arrive at the Great Hall of the People for the National People’s Congress on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.