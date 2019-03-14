Two B-52H planes also flew over disputed waters on March 4. Photo: EPA-EFE
US B-52 bombers fly over disputed South China Sea for second time in 10 days
- Planes ‘conduct routine training’, US Pacific Air Force says, reiterating that it does so regularly ‘in support of allies and a free, open Indo-Pacific’
- It follows US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s criticism of ‘China’s illegal island-building in international waterways’
Topic | South China Sea
Two B-52H planes also flew over disputed waters on March 4. Photo: EPA-EFE
Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: AP
US promises to defend the Philippines from ‘armed attack’ in South China Sea, as Manila mulls review of defence treaty
- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the pledge after meeting Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte
- His statement angered Beijing, which views US activity in the disputed waters as a violation of its sovereignty
Topic | South China Sea
Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: AP