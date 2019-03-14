Two J-20 stealth fighter jets perform at an air show in Guangdong province last year. Although they are among China’s most advanced planes, they still rely on Russian engines. Photo: AP
China steps up efforts to develop military technology to challenge US dominance
- Country is pumping more resources into developing state-of-the-art equipment ranging from guns to warplanes, according to armaments specialists
- Drive comes as armed forces prepare for show of strength at parade to mark 70th anniversary of founding of the People’s Republic
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Military delegates arrive at the Great Hall of the People for the National People’s Congress on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Modernising military remains top priority as China boosts defence spending to US$175.98 billion after announcement in Two Sessions
- Funding will rise to US$175.98 billion in 2019 – up by 7.5 per cent from 2018 but less than the 8.1 per cent growth last year
- Analyst says the increase will ‘only fuel greater and deeper suspicion of Beijing’s motivations and strategic objectives’
