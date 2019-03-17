Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Chinese PLA Navy fleet once comprised of multiple ship classes has been replaced by a leaner, meaner force. Photo: Xinhua
Collin Koh
Opinion

Opinion

Collin Koh

How China’s growing PLA Navy could close a perception gap in the South China Sea

  • Collin Koh writes that a political solution is the way to win trust in the disputed maritime region as China’s naval force grows more powerful and modern.
Collin Koh

Collin Koh  

Published: 3:33pm, 17 Mar, 2019

Updated: 4:36pm, 17 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Chinese PLA Navy fleet once comprised of multiple ship classes has been replaced by a leaner, meaner force. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Military delegates arrive at the Great Hall of the People for the National People’s Congress on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Military

Modernising military remains top priority as China boosts defence spending to US$175.98 billion after announcement in Two Sessions

  • Funding will rise to US$175.98 billion in 2019 – up by 7.5 per cent from 2018 but less than the 8.1 per cent growth last year
  • Analyst says the increase will ‘only fuel greater and deeper suspicion of Beijing’s motivations and strategic objectives’
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
SCMP

Minnie Chan  

Liu Zhen  

Published: 11:02pm, 5 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:14am, 6 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Military delegates arrive at the Great Hall of the People for the National People’s Congress on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.